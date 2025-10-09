Two men arrested in drug busts across Livingston, East Baton Rouge parishes

BATON ROUGE — Deputies in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes arrested two men accused of drug dealing.

Reginald Weeden, 38, and Brandon Kenney, 57, were arrested Wednesday after deputies raided addresses on North Foster and Fern drives in East Baton Rouge Parish, as well as a Livingston Parish address along Park Ridge Drive.

During the raids, deputies seized fentanyl, marijuana, synthetic cannabis known as Mojo and several other drugs, as well as more than $1,000 in cash. Deputies also found two handguns.

Weeden, a convicted felon who was on probation for a 2024 firearm charge, was booked on drug dealing charges in Livingston Parish. Weeden was also convicted of manslaughter in 2005, aggravated assault in 2020 and negligent homicide in 2021.

Kenney was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on drug and gun charges.