Two men arrested for woman's murder 7 years after she was killed

HOUMA - Seven years after she was found shot to death, officers have arrested two men suspected of killing a woman and kidnapping two children from her home.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 1, 2015, officers found two young girls in Houma that said they had been kidnapped from their home in Bourg the night before.

The girls told officers the kidnappers shot their aunt, 56-year-old Pamela Johnson. Detectives learned the girls were found in a car that was registered to Johnson.

Deputies traced the registration to Johnson's house in Bourg, where they found her shot to death.

Seven years later, detectives discovered new evidence leading to the arrest of two Houma men. 33-year-old George Earl Robinson Jr. and 40-year-old Shannon Robinson were arrested May 18, 2022, for first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Both are being held on no bond.