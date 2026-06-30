Two LSU Tigers named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE - LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton were both named preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Green was named to the first team, while Seaton was named to the second team.

Green is entering his third season with LSU and is expected to have a strong junior campaign. In his sophomore season last year, the East Feliciana native recorded 433 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Seaton is entering his first year in Baton Rouge, but also has high expectations on a big season. Seaton was the No. 3 player in the transfer portal and is looking to play a big role at left tackle this season.

A 2024 Freshman All-America, Seaton was a 5-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle for the Class of 2024 as a senior at IMG Academy in Florida.