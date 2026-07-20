95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials identify 2 killed in Hammond motorcycle crash Saturday

2 hours 4 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 4:23 PM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department has released the identities of two people who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday evening.

The two were identified as 31-year-old Kaleb Bishop of Hammond and 33-year-old Brittany Novak of Albany.

Police say the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. when the motorcycle attempted to improperly pass a vehicle in the intersection before striking it at a high rate of speed. 

Trending News

According to officials, both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and landed off the roadway. Both were declared dead at the scene. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days