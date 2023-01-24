Two Louisiana teachers receive $25,000 with prestigious Milken Educator Award

Two south Louisiana teachers got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday when they were given $25,000 through the Milken Educator Award.

Elise Frederic, a literacy teacher at Lakeside Primary in Ascension, and Dereka Duncan, a science teacher at Cohn Elementary in West Baton Rouge both received the award for excellence in teaching. Presenting the award was founder, Lowell Milken, who has been presenting teachers with this rare honor since the 1980s.

“She’s just a magnificent role model for young people and for teachers themselves," said Milken, about choosing Duncan for this award.

The Milken Educator Award is nationally awarded to about 40 teachers each year. A spokesperson told WBRZ Tuesday that it is uncommon for two teachers in the same state to receive it.

“In shock, in disbelief because there’s so many great teachers at this school who deserve this honor and I’m just amazed that I was selected for it," Duncan said.