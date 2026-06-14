Man charged following shots fired near Walmart parking lot on Cortana Place

BATON ROUGE — A man was charged after the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said he allegedly fired a shot into the ground during an argument near a Walmart parking lot on Cortana Place on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Deputies said a group of men was arguing when 18-year-old Reshard Jack allegedly fired a shot into the ground outside the store.

Jack was charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

There were no reported injuries.