Two lanes of I-10 eastbound near City Park Lake will be closed Thursday

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes of I-10 eastbound between Terrace Avenue and City Park Lake will be closed Thursday, state transportation officials said.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that the left and middle lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. The on-ramp from Braddock Street to I-10 eastbound will also be closed, DOTD added.

"The closure is necessary for crews to temporarily patch a damaged section of the roadway with asphalt until it can be permanently repaired with concrete," officials said.

Crews anticipate reopening the travel lanes by 3 p.m.