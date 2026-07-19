Sunday PM Forecast: Heating up at home and in the tropics, Bertha to form soon

Intense heat remains the main story early in the week as highs climb into the upper 90s, with humidity driving the heat index up to 110°. Around midweek, the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Bertha will parallel the northern Gulf Coast. While local impacts appear minimal, the system warrants a close watch. Skip ahead to The Tropics section below for a full breakdown.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a mostly clear and quiet Sunday night, with temperatures dropping into the mid-70s by morning. Morning sun will rapidly push temperatures toward 90° by lunch before peaking near 97° in the afternoon. High humidity will place the feels-like temperature, or heat index, upwards of 110° at times. This has prompted another Heat Advisory for the entire Capital Area from Noon to 7 p.m. Monday. Use this advisory as a reminder to drink plenty of water, pace activities outdoors, and watch for warning signs of heat illness. Listen to the body and head into the air conditioning immediately if any symptoms develop.





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Most of the day looks dry; however, spotty showers and storms will fire by mid-to-late afternoon and persist into the evening. The greatest chance of coming across one will be closer to I-55, though one or two could clip the Metro Area. These storms will be moving in from the northeast, toward the southwest.

Up Next: Another round of heat alerts is likely on Tuesday as highs flirt with the upper 90s for the second straight day. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms tied to outer rainbands of what will then be known as Tropical Storm Bertha may bring brief bursts of relief from the intense heat. Periodic tropical downpours will continue through Thursday, especially south of I-10. Outside of these showers, intense heat and humidity will dominate. Check The Tropics section below for a full breakdown of the system spinning in the Gulf.

As the tropical system pulls away late in the week, the summer heat will continue to bake the Capital Area. By next weekend, a subtle uptick in afternoon thunderstorms could bring a few welcome degrees of relief to daytime highs.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Two formed in the northeastern Gulf on Sunday morning. While the system is still organizing, gradual intensification will likely upgrade the storm to Tropical Storm Bertha as early as Monday morning. The system will meander for the next 48 hours or so before getting a kick to the west, possibly brushing up against the Louisiana coastline by midweek. Tropical rainbands may begin moving through as early as Tuesday afternoon, continuing periodically through Thursday.

Baton Rouge is currently positioned within the forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center. While the track could parallel I-10, the latest data seems to favor one closer to the coast or perhaps offshore. It is worth noting that all of this is still several days out, so shifts in position and timing are still on the table.

The Storm Station expects impacts for inland locations to be relatively minimal as far as tropical systems go. This is due to a variety of reasons, including a moderate amount of wind shear. Not only will this prevent significant strengthening, but it will also create a lopsided storm. In this case, that would shove the majority of the heavy rain and wind south of I-10.

Tropical downpours, coastal flooding, and high tides might be more problematic by the coast, but it will all come down to the exact track. A nearby tropical storm always demands everyone’s attention, so check back in with the Storm Station each day the forecast gets narrowed down.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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