Two juveniles shot on Laurel Street near Greyhound Bus Station

BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting along Laurel Street near the Greyhound Bus Station on Tuesday evening.

Emergency officials said the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the corner of Laurel and North 13th streets.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Baton Rouge police tell us the suspects and motive are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.