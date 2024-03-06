58°
Two juveniles shot on Laurel Street near Greyhound Bus Station
BATON ROUGE - Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting along Laurel Street near the Greyhound Bus Station on Tuesday evening.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the corner of Laurel and North 13th streets.
The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Baton Rouge police tell us the suspects and motive are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
