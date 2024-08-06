Latest Weather Blog
Two juveniles arrested in Fluker burglary investigation; deputies searching for two more suspects
FLUKER — Deputies arrested two juveniles suspected in a Tangipahoa Parish home burglary while the search continues for two other suspects.
Deputies arrested two juveniles for the July 10 burglary of a Hookfin Lane home in Fluker. Deputies said that residents reported a break-in and a missing Macbook Air and PlayStation 5.
The PlayStation was tracked to a pawn store in Hammond that had been brought in after the burglary. Four suspects were seen pawning the game console on surveillance footage, deputies said.
Trending News
Despite arresting two juveniles, deputies are still searching for a third juvenile and 27-year-old Jabaris Thompson, who were also seen in surveillance video at the pawn shop. Thompson and the third juvenile suspect have warrants out for their arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Defeat Domestic Violence
-
Southern University student athlete dies days before starting sophomore season
-
'We're prepared:' WBR superintendent says school district is ready for laws aimed...
-
Texas lawyer pleads guilty a second time to lighting a fire at...
-
Amid several resignations, New Roads Mayor addresses police department staffing issues