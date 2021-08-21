81°
Two injured in Jefferson Highway crash near Hoo Shoo Too Road

4 hours 38 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, August 21 2021 Aug 21, 2021 August 21, 2021 6:15 PM August 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bad wreck on Jefferson Highway near Hoo Shoo Too Road occurred Saturday evening, leaving two people with serious injuries, officials say.

Louisiana State Police, EMS, and St. George Fire responded to the incident shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Officials say the crash was a head-on collision that resulted in injuries and entrapment. 

An eyewitness told WBRZ it appeared one vehicle may have crossed the centerline and collided with a second automobile.

A representative with St. George Fire confirmed that as of 6:30 p.m., one of the injured drivers was extricated from the damaged vehicle and awaiting the arrival of Air Med.

This article will be updated as more information is received.

