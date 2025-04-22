71°
Two injured after shooting on Nicholson Drive

1 hour 49 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 8:33 PM April 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Nicholson Drive, officials said.

The shooting happened at the 2500 block of Nicholson Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the other went to the hospital by themself.

Baton Rouge Police officials say they are investigating.

