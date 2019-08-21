76°
Two injured after late night head-on collision on N. Donmoor Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to the scene of a head-on crash late Wednesday night off Florida Boulevard.
The wreck was reported just before 9:00 p.m. on N. Donmoor Avenue.
A photo from the scene shows a white truck sustained heavy damage to its front bumper. However, there's no word yet on what caused the accident.
Sources tell WBRZ two people were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
We've reached out to officials for more information.
