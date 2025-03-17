64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two hurt in fiery Zachary crash

Monday, March 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Zachary on Sunday night. 

The Zachary Fire Department said two vehicles crashed and one caught fire. 

Fire crews put out the flames and both drivers were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

