Two House members change votes after initially opposing Johnson; Louisiana House member re-elected Speaker

WASHINGTON — Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson was re-elected Speaker of the House on Friday after two House colleagues who had voted against him on the first ballot changed their votes.

The late change gave Johnson the 218 votes he needed to be elected as Speaker for the 119th Congress. Initially, he had received just 216 votes.

Before clerks certified the need for a second vote, Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas changed their votes and gave Johnson the votes he needed.

Johnson was elected to the House's top post in October 2023, winning enough support from a fractured Republican delegation. Heading into Friday's balloting as Congress returned to work, Republicans held a 219-215 majority over Democrats.

With 434 lawmakers present and voting, Johnson needed 218 votes to win. He initially had 216 votes; three GOP representatives voted for others initially.

President-elect Donald Trump had thrown his support behind Johnson, but in the first round of voting all Republicans failed to fall in line behind him, until the final moments.

Two years ago, the House needed 15 ballots before finally selecting Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as its leader, and the House adopted a rules package that would let a sole lawmaker challenge McCarthy's leadership. The October 2023 votes that eventually led to Johnson's installation grew out of Republican dissatisfaction with McCarthy's leadership.

Democrats on Friday threw their support behind minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York. He had 215 votes.