Two Hammond men killed in crash in late January
HAMMOND - Two men died after a single-vehicle crash that happened in late January, deputies said Monday.
The crash happened on Jan. 27 shortly after midnight. An investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office found that a vehicle left the roadway on Wardline Road and struck several trees.
Both the driver, 64-year-old Jimmy Barnes, and his passenger, 58-year-old Cleveland Barnes, were pronounced dead on the scene.
