Two found dead in Airline Highway motel room, cause of death unknown

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in a motel room at Airline Highway Thursday night, police say.

The two were found shortly before 8 p.m. tonight in a room at Fountain Motel at 9201 Airline Highway. No one entered the room in two days, leading someone to open the door and find the people dead in their room.

Police are unsure of the cause of death. This is a developing story.