Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man and 82-year-old woman from Many

MANY — Louisiana State Police have issued a silver alert for 78-year-old Norman Buckallew and 82-year-old Carol Buckallew.

Officials say they were last seen at their residence on Beasley Lane in Many on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Norman is a white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'1'' and weighs 175 pounds. Carol is a white female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3'' and weighs 165 pounds.

Both of them suffer from a medical condition that could impair their judgment.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2018 red Dodge Durango with a Louisiana plate reading H362175.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 256-9241.