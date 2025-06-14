73°
Two extracted from vehicle, taken to hospital after crash on La. 1 near Old Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - Two people were extracted from a vehicle and taken to the hospital after a crash on La. Highway 1, according to the West Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The crash happened near the Old Mississippi River Bridge, officials said. An image provided by officials showed fire officials working on a car turned over on its side.
