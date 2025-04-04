Two Episcopal baseball players sign their letters of intent

BATON ROUGE - Friday was a big day for Brody Bailey and Carter Guillory. The Episcopal baseball duo signed their National Letters of Intent to take their ball playing careers to the next level.

Bailey signed on to play at Lyon College in Arkansas. Guillory is headed to Millsaps College in Mississippi.

They both signed their letters in front of dozens of family, friends, coaches and teammates as they prepare to take their talents to college.