Two duck hunters stranded on Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish rescued by LDWF
HENDERSON - Two duck hunters stranded on Lake Henderson Tuesday morning were rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents, according to LDWF.
Agents received information around 7 a.m. about two duck hunters that were stranded. Agents responded to the scene by boat and found the duck hunters in their boat inside their hunting blind around 8:45 a.m.
The duck hunters said they got to their blind to hunt, and when they tried to leave, they couldn’t get the motor to start.
The hunters were transported back to their truck and then followed them back to the Lafayette area by truck.
