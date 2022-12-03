68°
Two dogs killed in house fire off Jefferson Highway Friday evening

1 hour 34 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, December 02 2022 Dec 2, 2022 December 02, 2022 10:41 PM December 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Two dogs were killed in a house fire off Jefferson Highway Friday afternoon.

According to the St. George Fire Department, crews responded to the home on Brookfield Avenue, in a neighborhood off Jefferson Highway, around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the house, and they made their way inside to put out the blaze.

No residents were there at the time, but their dogs were left inside. While making "their best efforts" to find the animals and rescue them, firefighters said they found the dogs dead inside the house.

Investigators later determined the fire was accidentally sparked.

