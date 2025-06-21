Two dead after Mandeville shooting; man fired toward deputies, deputies returned fire

MANDEVILLE - Two people are dead after response to a shooting resulted in a man shooting at deputies and deputies returning fire, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said they were dispatched Friday afternoon to a residence on Jasmine Street in reference to a woman being shot. When deputies arrived, a man exited the home, fired in the direction of deputies before deputies returned fire.

Deputies found the woman dead in the residence and the man was taken to a local hospital. That man died as a result of his injuries.