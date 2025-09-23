78°
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. - Officials said two people died and no passengers on an Amtrak train were injured after a train-on-vehicle crash in Pass Christian on Friday night.
Amtrak released a statement saying the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. and none of the 97 passengers on the train were injured. According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, two people in the vehicle that was struck died.
The train was traveling from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama.
