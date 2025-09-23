78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in Pass Christian

Tuesday, September 23 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. - Officials said two people died and no passengers on an Amtrak train were injured after a train-on-vehicle crash in Pass Christian on Friday night.

Amtrak released a statement saying the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. and none of the 97 passengers on the train were injured. According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, two people in the vehicle that was struck died.

The train was traveling from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama.

