TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

7a: Accident in West Baton Rouge on N Lobdell Hwy south of US 190; CLEARED

7:15a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Prairieville on I 10 EB between LA-73/Old Jefferson Hwy/Prairieville/Geismar/Exit 173 and LA-30/Gonzales/St. Gabriel/Exit 177; CLEARED

7:25a: Accident in St Amant on Hwy 22 SB at LA-429; CLEARED

7:40a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Denham Springs on I-12 WB between Juban Rd/LA 1026/Exit 12 and Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10; CLEARED