Two burglary suspects, one shoeless, arrested in Kleinpeter area; accused of breaking into parked cars

Photo: Hykeen Staples (left), Jaylon Nelson (right)

BATON ROUGE - Two men, one who supposedly left his shoes at a crime scene, were arrested for the burglary of cars at an apartment complex and hotel parking lot early Tuesday morning.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said around 4 a.m. Tuesday as a person was getting dressed for work, they noticed a car alarm from the parking lot at the Cypress Lakes Apartments.

The victim told deputies he looked out his window and saw his SUV being burglarized by two men, so he got a gun and went outside.

The victim discovered the rear driver's side window of the SUV was busted, and one of the men was sitting in his car. Deputies said the victim chased the men away and then contacted the Sheriff's Office to file a report. The victim told deputies the men got into a red Dodge Challenger when they left the area.

Deputies noted when the suspects were chased away they left behind shoes, gloves and flashlights that were used to see into car windows.

Shortly after, deputies saw a vehicle matching the victim's description of the getaway car with two men inside, idling around the Hampton Inn and Suites parking lot.

Deputies stopped the car and questioned the men separately. Deputies determined the stories were conflicting and placed both men under arrest.

The burglary victim identified the two men, 21-year-old Jaylon Nelson and 24-year-old Hykeen Staples, in a suspect line-up.

According to arrest documents, Staples did not have on any shoes when he was being questioned by deputies.

During questioning, deputies said there were numerous burglaries from a hotel complex nearby. It was noted that the rear driver's side windows of vehicles were being smashed.

Both men were arrested and booked on two charges of simple burglary each.