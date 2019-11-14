Two big rigs collide on I-12E at O'Neal, resulting in three injuries and causing temporary interstate closure

BATON ROUGE - Two big rigs collided on I-12 E near O'Neal Lane, resulting in three injuries and a temporary interstate closure for that area.

The crash occurred late Wednesday night and officials say three people were brought to the hospital for their injuries. One of the individuals is in critical condition, the other two are stable.

As of now, the interstate in this area remains closed with eastbound traffic being diverted to surface streets at O'Neal Lane and then redirected back onto I-12 east via the O'Neal Lane onramp.