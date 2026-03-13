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Two arrested in Tangipahoa dog-fight operation

3 hours 2 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 4:00 PM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND - Two people were arrested in connection with a dog-fighting operation discovered at a convenience store property, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies announced they were searching for three people in connection with the operation. They have now arrested two men, 52-year-old Alfred Lott Jr. of Kentwood, and 43-year-old Arthur Rose Sr. of Slidell. The two are charged with dog fighting and cruelty to animals.

Late last month, deputies received a tip about a dog-fighting event and the Old Country Dollar Store on Highway 10 near Anderson Road. They arrested the property owner, Alfred Dyson, on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived on the scene to discover more than a dozen people around the building, along with a puppy and a boxing-type ring, scale, and a program book depicting dogs as contestants.

The Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 26-year-old David Coleman III of Port Arthur, Texas, who they say is connected to the dog-fighting operation.

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More arrests are expected, according to TPSO. Detectives ask anyone with information to call 985-902-2088.

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