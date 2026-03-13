Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested in Tangipahoa dog-fight operation
ROSELAND - Two people were arrested in connection with a dog-fighting operation discovered at a convenience store property, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, deputies announced they were searching for three people in connection with the operation. They have now arrested two men, 52-year-old Alfred Lott Jr. of Kentwood, and 43-year-old Arthur Rose Sr. of Slidell. The two are charged with dog fighting and cruelty to animals.
Late last month, deputies received a tip about a dog-fighting event and the Old Country Dollar Store on Highway 10 near Anderson Road. They arrested the property owner, Alfred Dyson, on Wednesday.
Deputies arrived on the scene to discover more than a dozen people around the building, along with a puppy and a boxing-type ring, scale, and a program book depicting dogs as contestants.
The Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 26-year-old David Coleman III of Port Arthur, Texas, who they say is connected to the dog-fighting operation.
Trending News
More arrests are expected, according to TPSO. Detectives ask anyone with information to call 985-902-2088.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP: Woman arrested after exchanging gunfire with St. Helena Parish deputy during...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Sinners, One Battle After Another and KPop Demon Hunters...
-
Adventuresome Eating Club introduces children to new foods
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers pretending to...
-
Tangipahoa deputies arrest man accused of holding woman captive for more than...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...