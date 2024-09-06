Two arrested in Mississippi killing - one suspect has East Baton Rouge warrants

ROBINSVILLE, MISS. - Two men have been arrested in Tunica County, Miss., in a Monday night killing, including one man who was arrested on outstanding warrants from East Baton Rouge parish.

The men were arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at Kirby Estates apartments in Robinsville, according to a press release from the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.

Tavion Crutchfield, 23, had outstanding warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish for felony imprisonment and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.

Tanio Hall, 30, had warrants from Texas on a weapons offense and for failure to appear in court.

The Monday night shooting death occurred at the same apartment complex where the men were arrested. Vandarren McCray, 38, of Clarksdale, Miss., died at the scene of the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Crutchfield and Hall were being questioned in McCray's death.