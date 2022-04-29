Two arrested for involvement in Donaldsonville shooting; police searching for third

84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies arrested two men Wednesday following an investigation into an April shooting. 

Authorities responded to reported gunfire April 16 on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville. On the scene was a man with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken a local hospital where his non-life-threatening injuries were taken care of. 

The investigation led to the arrests of Jeffery Johnson Jr., 43, and Cavell Scieneaux, 34. Both men were booked into Ascension Parish Jail on several charges including attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault. 

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a third suspect connected to this shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeffery Johnson III—who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder among other charges—should call 225-621-4636 or text 847411.

