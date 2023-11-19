57°
Two arrested for breaking into RV at LSU tailgate after Saturday's win

Sunday, November 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they broke into an RV being used to tailgate on LSU's campus.

LSU police officers were called to an RV in the Touchdown Village lot just after 11:30 p.m. A woman told officers that two men broke in, started yelling and then beat up a man who was inside. 

When police got to the RV, the two men had run off—one without a shirt. They were found hiding underneath a nearby RV.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Bobby Carroll and 27-year-old Aaron Carroll. The pair was booked for home invasion. 

