Two arrested following joint drug trafficking investigation in Ascension and Iberville parishes
DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Friday that two people were arrested following a joint illegal narcotics investigation involving drug trafficking between Ascension and Iberville parishes.
According to detectives, 39-year-old Jamaal White was allegedly identified as a suspect involved in the distribution of multiple illegal narcotics.
Upon executing a search warrant at a residence, detectives allegedly discovered 12 guns, about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, seven ounces of cocaine, six ounces of marijuana, 105 dosage units of various Schedule II narcotics and 218 dosage units of Schedule IV narcotics.
Jamaal White and 34-year-old Jalisa White of Donaldsonville were arrested on multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute and 12 counts of illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
The sheriff's office said the investigation was a combined effort involving the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the Gonzales Police Department and the DEA Baton Rouge Field Office.
The investigation remains ongoing.
