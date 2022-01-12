58°
Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested after man found shot to death in car near Amite River last week
CLINTON - Two men were arrested after a body was discovered inside a car along LA 10 late last week.
The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 5:30 a.m. Friday on the highway, just west of the Amite River. The sheriff's office said Lance T. Gilmore, 22, was found dead from gunshot wounds.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced Noah Williams, 18, and Aaron Hurst, 20, were booked on murder charges in the killing.
No other details related to the killing were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD stresses importance of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month while fighting blaze on...
-
BRFD responds to grocery store fire on Plank Road Wednesday morning
-
EBR teachers plan sick-out Wednesday over 'rampant' COVID cases in schools
-
Pool contractor accused of fraud now wanted in 3 different parishes
-
Leaders seek to end multiple bonds for repeat offenders, collaborating on a...