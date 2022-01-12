Two arrested after man found shot to death in car near Amite River last week

58°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - Two men were arrested after a body was discovered inside a car along LA 10 late last week. 

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 5:30 a.m. Friday on the highway, just west of the Amite River. The sheriff's office said Lance T. Gilmore, 22, was found dead from gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced Noah Williams, 18, and Aaron Hurst, 20, were booked on murder charges in the killing. 

No other details related to the killing were immediately available. 

