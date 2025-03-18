76°
Two arrested after inmate dies in West Baton Rouge Parish jail

Tuesday, March 18 2025
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Quwinton Norman (L) and Joshua Janise (R)

PORT ALLEN - Two inmates in the West Baton Rouge Parish jail have been booked on additional charges after an inmate died in early March. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old inmate Ryan Moreau got very sick on March 5 and was taken to a hospital where he died. 

Deputies said shortly before Moreau's medical emergency he got a substance or item from 34-year-old Quwinton Norman while 34-year-old Joshua Janise was blocking the view of detention center employees. Norman allegedly walked away with an unknown package under his arm that has not been recovered. 

Both Norman and Janise were booked for obstruction of justice charges. 

During a shakedown of the jail, law enforcement found makeshift tattoo guns, wire shanks and charging cables. Greeting cards and other papers soaked in unknown substances were confiscated, along with prescription medicines from the jail's medical center. 

