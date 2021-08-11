76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two apprehended after police chase ends in Gonzales

52 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 8:42 PM August 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Two people were detained after a police chase ended in Gonzales Wednesday evening. 

A heavy police presence could be seen at a gas station on the corner of W. Worthy and S. Burnside Ave. around 7 p.m. 

According to State Police, the suspects were being pursued for driving a stolen vehicle. No one was injured. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days