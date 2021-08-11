76°
Latest Weather Blog
Two apprehended after police chase ends in Gonzales
GONZALES - Two people were detained after a police chase ended in Gonzales Wednesday evening.
A heavy police presence could be seen at a gas station on the corner of W. Worthy and S. Burnside Ave. around 7 p.m.
According to State Police, the suspects were being pursued for driving a stolen vehicle. No one was injured.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Repeat power outages in Southdowns area frustrating homeowners; repairs being made
-
School officials take steps to improve falling LEAP test scores
-
Survivors share harrowing story after being shot by deranged suspect during Baton...
-
Mystery deepens after boaters fled crash that hurt kids in False River
-
Ochsner opens drive-thru testing site to help keep up with demand in...