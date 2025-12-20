66°
Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville rolls out the Krewe of Dville's Christmas Parade
DONALDSONVILLE - Donaldsonville, in partnership with CF Industries, rolled out its Christmas parade on Saturday.
The Krewe of Dville's Christmas Parade marched up Marchand Drive and down Railroad Avenue as paradegoers enjoyed festive floats featuring several community members, including the parade's Grand Marshal, Sheriff Bobby Webre.
Trending News
The parade caps off the Sweet Events in Donaldsonville, which included other events like Christmas caroling and a tree lighting ceremony.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game
-
Pointe Coupee 5th grader gifts hundreds of Christmas presents to children in...
-
After dream project foiled by contractor, volunteers step in to complete work
Sports Video
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
-
Local high school seniors close out season in annual Red Stick Bowl
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Playoff begins!
-
LSU men's basketball beats Southeastern
-
Children's Hospital patients customize LSU women's basketball shoes for Sunday's game