Pain-relieving ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled

1 hour 7 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, December 21 2025 Dec 21, 2025 December 21, 2025 12:27 PM December 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pain-relieving ointment sold at Walmart and Target was recalled on Thursday, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment, containing lidocaine, was recalled due to the packaging not being child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

The current packaging poses a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the ointment is consumed by small children, according to the CPSC. 

The recall is for 3.52-ounce jars with an orange container and a white continuous thread lid. Only jars with the UPC code 860006498115 are included in the recall. 

Consumers are advised to keep the jars out of reach of children and to contact Plantimex for a free replacement lid. 

