Two adults, two children rescued after disabled boat left adrift in Lake Pontchartrain

COVINGTON - A St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputy and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel helped rescue two adults and two children left stranded on a disabled boat in Lake Pontchartrain Thursday morning.

At around 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard requested assistance locating the boat from the sheriff's office. Deputy Jordan Salles, who was patrolling in the area, heard the call for help and responded.

The deputy found the 24-foot Bayliner boat drifting near the Highway 11 bridge with the adults and children onboard, and from there, the Coast Guard vessel and deputy secured the boat and pulled all four people safely onto the bridge.

According to the operator, he took the other adult and two children on the boat for night fishing, but the boat lost power. It began drifting in the water between the Highway 11 Bridge and the Railroad Trestle.

No one was injured and the boat was towed safely to shore.