Two additional tornadoes confirmed from the June 4th severe weather event

After the National Weather Service conducted detailed satellite analysis, they were able to confirm two additional tornadoes from the June 4th severe weather event. These were embedded circulations in an extensive line of storms.

The first one started 4 miles WNW of Liberty, MS along Enterprise Road. This tornado then moved eastward towards Toler Lane, where it peaked in intensity. Here, a swath of at least 20 pine trees were snapped clean near the base. This tornado then weakened as it moved east

over highway 567 where only limbs were knocked down. The tornado came to the end of its lifecycle near McLain and Meadville Road where it uprooted more pines and broke off large limbs.

The 2nd tornado started just east of Liberty along Highway 24. Here, large limbs were broken off an oak tree. The tornado moved to the east-southeast towards Patterson Road where small limbs were broken and uprooted trees were noted. This tornado strengthened to peak intensity as it moved into a patch of trees just west and on Peoria Road. Here, large swaths of trees

were either snapped or uprooted. A tree fell on a home here, but no one was injured. This tornado then paralleled Turner Road to the south where it continued to snap and

uproot pines. It came to an end soon after snapping a tree along Lower Glading Road.

Information about the other tornadoes this day can be found here.

