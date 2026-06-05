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Twitter no longer counts usernames in replies towards 140-character limit

9 years 2 months 5 days ago Thursday, March 30 2017 Mar 30, 2017 March 30, 2017 1:15 PM March 30, 2017 in News
Source: CNN
By: Alicia Serrano

Twitter is giving users a little more space to reply to tweets.

According to a report from CNN, Twitter usernames in replies no longer count toward the 140-character limit in tweets.

The username or handle is the person's Twitter name after the @ sign.

With the new change, those usernames will no longer show up in replies to tweets. Instead, when a user replies to others, the username will be displayed above the tweet in small text.

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The change will make it easier for users to engage in group conversations or when replying to more than one user at a time. Last year, the company announced that it would no longer count photos, links and videos along with other media attachments.

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