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Twin Oaks Elementary celebrates young authors with its Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival
BATON ROUGE — Twin Oaks Elementary School in Baton Rouge hosted its second annual Tales from the Oaks Children's Book Festival on Saturday.
The festival celebrated the talents of 91 student-authors, giving attendees the opportunity to purchase their work.
The event was born from an initiative by Twin Oaks to have every student become a published author, beginning with a small summer writing camp.
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The second annual festival featured a virtual library of 43 student-written works, including 15 titles published on Amazon.
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