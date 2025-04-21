70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Turner Road in Ethel under water as rains pour in Monday evening

1 hour 41 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 7:33 PM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ETHEL - Roads in East Feliciana Parish flooded Monday evening as rain started to fall. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office shared a photo of Turner Road in Ethel, which was under water. 

More reports of flooding came from Willow Street in Clinton, where maintenance crews were dispatched for water covering roadways.

Storm Station Meteorologists estimate areas east of Clinton could get 7.5 inches of accumulated rainfall and closer to Jackson may see nearly 4 inches. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days