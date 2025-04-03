Tulane QB T.J. Finley suspended after arrest; former LSU Tiger allegedly stole truck from Georgia

NEW ORLEANS - Tyler "TJ" Finley, the quarterback for Tulane University who started his college career as an LSU Tiger, was arrested, according to court records.

Finley was arrested Wednesday by Tulane Police and was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail for one count of theft over $25,000. He was later released.

According to a police report, units were dispatched to a truck blocking a driveway near Yulman Stadium. After they ran the plate on the truck, it came back as a different vehicle registered to Finley. The vehicle identification number on the truck matched a car stolen from Atlanta, Georgia.

Police added that Finley then tried to move the Dodge Ram and said that he bought the car in Atlanta. Police later confirmed the truck was stolen from Georgia.

Tulane University said Finley was suspended from the football program until the case is resolved.

He is due in court on June 1.

Finley, a Ponchatoula native, was previously arrested in Alabama in 2022 for evading police.