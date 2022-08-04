79°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley arrested after fleeing police on moped
AUBURN, Al. - Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested by Auburn police Thursday after attempting to elude police.
Finley allegedly drove a moped without a helmet which led to his arrest.
According to ESPN, Auburn players were supposed to be on campus for preseason camp Thursday. Finley was back at the football complex following his release.
Auburn University officials said they were "aware of the situation" but did not give anymore information.
Earlier this week, he became the first college football player to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Amazon.
Trending News
Finley left LSU and transferred to Auburn in May 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: After picking fight at Tigerland bar, Port Allen officer allegedly followed...
-
City invests in military floodwater transport vehicle ahead of hurricane season
-
Details will determine if DCFS worker will face charges for child's overdose...
-
Family of murder victims voice dismay over convicted killer's possible parole
-
Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West