Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley arrested after fleeing police on moped

Photo from WRBL-TV.

AUBURN, Al. - Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested by Auburn police Thursday after attempting to elude police.

Finley allegedly drove a moped without a helmet which led to his arrest.

According to ESPN, Auburn players were supposed to be on campus for preseason camp Thursday. Finley was back at the football complex following his release.

Auburn University officials said they were "aware of the situation" but did not give anymore information.

Earlier this week, he became the first college football player to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Amazon.

Finley left LSU and transferred to Auburn in May 2021.