79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley arrested after fleeing police on moped

1 hour 12 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, August 04 2022 Aug 4, 2022 August 04, 2022 4:24 PM August 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo from WRBL-TV.

AUBURN, Al. - Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested by Auburn police Thursday after attempting to elude police.

Finley allegedly drove a moped without a helmet which led to his arrest.

According to ESPN, Auburn players were supposed to be on campus for preseason camp Thursday. Finley was back at the football complex following his release.

Auburn University officials said they were "aware of the situation" but did not give anymore information. 

Earlier this week, he became the first college football player to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Amazon.

Trending News

Finley left LSU and transferred to Auburn in May 2021.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days