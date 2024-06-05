Tuesday storms result in heavy damage in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Throughout Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday, rain and strong winds pounded the area.

According to Storm station Meteorologist Malcolm Byron, wind speeds approaching 75 miles per hour were detected by radar a couple of hundred feet above ground near Amite City.

Crews were out working early Wednesday morning, going to multiple towns throughout the parish.

"This is really the third [place we've been to]," George Jarrett of BDG Trees said. "You know we've been in Kentwood, we've been on the other side of Amite and then we came [to Amite City]."

The storms came through just west of Amite, knocking down multiple trees and powerlines and causing damage to homes. One family said they have a hole right in the middle of their living room.

The house, just off of East Chestnut Road near downtown, was where many of the crews set up as multiple houses and powerlines on the street were affected. Some crews had to set up new powerlines after trees were tangled in them.

"Well the [storm] came and it knocked the powerline down," Jarrett explained. "So what we do is we come and we remove the tree after the energy is properly grounded. Once we get it grounded, we'll remove it and they'll restore the power."

Entergy is one of the largest power providers in the Tangipahoa Parish, and crews were working to restore power. Over 5,000 of its customers in Tangipahoa Parish reported outages at the peak of the storm.