Tuesday showers will hold off until the afternoon

Tuesday pop up showers will be short-lived, the day will not be a total washout.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We will see some sunshine today! The morning hours will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s, then, of course we do still have showers in the forecast. Starting in the mid afternoon, showers will bubble up close to the coast and move south to north. Areas further south are most likely to see rain, but it will be short lived. A few showers will make it north of the interstate before dying out. About half of the viewing area will see rain before the day is over. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: This rainy pattern will continue with isolated to scattered showers expected every day this week. Overall rainfall totals for the week are expected to be manageable between 1-3 inches, but isolated heavy downpours could drop between 2-4 inches of rain in small areas. Right now, Wednesday and Thursday are trending drier, where most areas will stay dry. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees and a few degrees warmer in the areas that stay totally dry each afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development is expected for the next 5 days. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!