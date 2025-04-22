Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report: Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held Saturday at BRPD headquarters
BATON ROUGE - The annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Saturday.
The event, which is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows volunteers to collect prescription drugs and over the counter medicine.
According to the DEA, the program has removed nearly 19.2 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the United States.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps and illicit drugs will not be collected. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be sealed in their original container. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted, provided the lithium batteries are removed.
Trending News
The collection is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9000 Airline Highway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Denham Springs Antique Festival
-
2une In Previews: 2025 Baton Rouge Improv Festival
-
St. Gabriel Police investigating shooting; bicyclist hit with projectile Friday
-
LDH announces waste-fighting initiatives, other priorities Monday
-
Bill to establish rules for proposed St. George Community School System set...