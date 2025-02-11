Tuesday PM Forecast: tracking two rounds of potentially strong thunderstorms

A meandering front will bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the weekend. The result of this indecisive front will be temperatures bouncing back and forth between average and well above average.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although not constantly raining, isolated showers will be possible through the overnight hours. Lows will be near 64 degrees under mainly cloudy skies. The Capital Area will be south of a warm front on Wednesday, leading to warm and muggy conditions. Highs will once again make it to the 80s under mainly cloudy skies. The daytime hours will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms. Greater coverage will arrive through the afternoon and evening, along/ahead a cold front. Throughout the day, some of the thunderstorms could be strong (see below).

Rest of the Workweek: As the cold front stalls south of the coast, local weather will improve quickly on Thursday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, but close to normal for the time of year. Though the low levels will be dry, and rain is not expected, moisture in the upper levels will keep some clouds around. That moisture will get pushed over the stalled front on Friday leading to mainly cloudy skies and spotty showers. The dreary conditions will keep temperatures in check, with highs just reaching the mid-60s. Overnight and into the weekend, the front will lift through as a warm front, and this will keep low temperatures in the 50s and 60s with thermometers rising into daybreak. Winds will be strong enough to prevent fog from forming.

Saturday & Beyond: To start the weekend, expect warm and breezy conditions, with temperatures soaring into the low to mid-80s—possibly near record highs. Winds out of the south at 15-25 mph will be noticeable, with gusts up to 35 mph at times. The stubborn front will finally get a strong push south late in the day and overnight, bringing rain and the risk of severe thunderstorms as this happens (see below). The cold front will clear out early Sunday, leading to sunny and much cooler weather. Highs will only reach the 60s on Sunday before lows bottom out near freezing on Monday morning. Temperatures will remain a few degrees below average into Tuesday.

Severe Weather and Rain Specifics:

Wednesday – Being the second straight day with warmth and mugginess, the atmosphere will be energized. Both showers and thunderstorms will be possible from mid-morning through mid-afternoon in response to an overlap of instability and favorable low-level winds. One factor that will work against severe thunderstorms would be a congested upper-level wind flow that simply makes it harder for storms to mature and strengthen. Nevertheless, one or two rogue storms could intensify to severe limits. Damaging winds, hail, and a brief spin-up would be a possibility with those. By the evening, a cold front will trigger a broken line of thunderstorms. Damaging winds are the primary concern with these, but a brief tornado is not out of the question. There is a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday mainly north of I-10. That would indicate the potential for isolated severe weather reports.

Saturday – Being several days out, there are still a lot of unknowns with how everything plays out on Saturday. There is support for a rather potent upper-level disturbance swinging through the region. If it takes the right track, most variables would be in place for what could be a bigger severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center highlights much of the area as having the potential for severe weather on Saturday. Details should come into focus later in the week as the responsible disturbance moves over the West Coast.

All told, 1-3” of rain is expected in the next week. The fast-moving nature of the rounds of rain should prevent widespread flooding issues.

– Josh

