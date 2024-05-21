Tuesday PM Forecast: slow and steady rise in humidity comes with warming temperatures

Over the next several days, high temperature will be very steady in the 92 – 94 degrees range. Low temperatures may fluctuate by just a few more degrees dependent on how much low cloud cover can develop near daybreak.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few clouds may mix into skies especially later during the overnight hours. These clouds may slow cooling just a bit to keep low temperatures in the mid 70s. Those clouds will give way to sunshine through Wednesday morning. Southeast winds of 5-10mph will continue to pump in moisture and a hot and humid feel is expected as high temperatures head back to the low 90s.

Up Next: As we all know, summertime (even though unofficial at this point in the calendar) can come with a lot of repetitive weather along the central Gulf Coast. That is exactly what is in store for the rest of the workweek. Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. A continued rise in humidity could cause feels-like temperatures to push into the low 100s at times during the afternoons. Nights will be still and sticky with lows in the mid 70s. Rain will be very hard to come by and in fact, the Storm Station does not carry measurable rain coverage through the weekend. The next reasonable chance for a shower or thunderstorm will come early next week as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest.

– Josh

