Tuesday PM Forecast: showers and thunderstorms ramping up into midweek

Overall, it will be a fairly typical July forecast in our part of the world: muggy, hot, and unsettled at times, with daily storm chances keeping us on our toes. Stay weather-aware for any stronger downpours, and stay hydrated if out in the heat.

Tonight, Tomorrow & Thursday: As usual, showers and thunderstorms will taper overnight with clouds partially clearing too. Low temperatures will be firmly in the mid-70s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring increasing rain coverage thanks to a disturbance moving in from the north, which will get hung up between high-pressure systems on either side of us. As it stalls, it will act as a focus for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be locally heavy, with intense rainfall rates that might briefly cause minor flooding in low-lying spots. High temperatures will just make it into the low 90s before showers and thunderstorms pop.

Up Next: Rain coverage will drop slightly by Friday but remain a part of the forecast into the weekend with isolated activity developing each afternoon. When it’s not raining, it will be quite hot and humid, with highs climbing into the mid-90s and “feels-like” temperatures pushing toward 105 degrees. That means it’ll be especially important to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heating.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected during the next 7 days.

Josh

